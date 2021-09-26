SPD: Man found dead in police department parking lot from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department early Sunday afternoon.

The SPD, in a news release, identified the man as Tracy Allen Knight of Euclid Avenue, and said he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, SPD officers saw a vehicle in the parking lot at 330 S. Tradd St., and noticed it was running with the driver slumped over the steering wheel, police reported.

Officers entered the vehicle to check on the man and saw he had a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Iredell EMS and the Statesville Fire Department responded and Knight was pronounced dead on the scene.