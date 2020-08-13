SPD investigating shootings and a fatal crash Thursday

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Fourth Street in which one person was reportedly shot as well.
The Statesville Fire Department, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS responded to the crash on Fourth Street shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. Reports are there was one fatality and three others critically injured.
Crews also reported one person was shot.
This was about an hour after emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Durham Avenue for a shooting. The victim, reportedly shot multiple times, was taken to a local hospital and then to Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The SPD is investigating.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
