SPD accreditation assessment team invites public comment

A site-based assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), will arrive on Monday to examine all aspects of the Statesville Police Department policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Chief David Addison announced Friday. Verification by the team that Statesville Police Department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence, he said. As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. The session will be conducted in the training room of the Statesville Police Department, 330 S. Tradd St.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he/she may do so by telephone. The public may call 305-791-2263 on Monday, between 3 and 5 pm.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Statesville Police Department Local contact is Sgt. Samantha Lindon at 704-878-3522.

