The small class size at Southview Christian School means the graduates of 2023 know each other well. Valedictorians Walker Estes and Rachel Heck alluded to this in their addresses to their classmates, speaking of them individually and detailing some of the moments and memories they shared.

Whether leaving the figurative, and in some cases, literal marks on the school, these classmates won’t forget the highs and lows they’ve faced while receiving their education.

“Let’s remember the friends we made, the challenges we overcame, and the memories we created,” Estes said in his address. “We’ve come so far and accomplished so much individually and as a group. I look at each one of us with the potential to do great things.”

As they thanked family, friends and educators, they offered their encouragement and best wishes to their classmates.

“As we continue forward into the next chapter of our lives, I hope you all succeed in wherever your paths lead you to, and I pray that you can be the best versions of yourself you can be,” Heck said in her address before quoting a passage from Psalms 37.

Along with being a valedictorian, Heck won the Allison Parker Servant’s Heart Award for going above and beyond in helping others.

It is fitting she won the award, as she hopes to study music education and special education and return to Southview to help the next generation of students there.

“My prayer is to come back to Southview and help, but the Lord could change that in four years,” Heck said, and admitted contemplating the future can be a bit daunting. “I know that the Lord has my future, but I’m at peace about it.”

In his challenge to the seniors during the ceremony, the Rev. Don Russell asked the class to hold on to their Christian faith as they go out into the world and remain grounded in what they had learned at Southview. He said as they grow older, life gets harder, and shared several passages from the Bible about King Solomon’s own struggles with faith. He said while they will pursue options in their careers remember that is merely a means to an end.

“There may come a point in your life, which may come sooner than later, and feel like Solomon did, and think life is meaningless,” Russell said. “Thankfully, Solomon still had purpose … the most meaningful pursuit in life is God.”

The Rev. Justin Kimmer said that as a Christian school, they take the idea of sending their students out into the secular world seriously.

“Hope that we have a generation of young people that are trained and equipped to go out into the world and make an impact on the world for the glory of the Lord,” Kimmer said. “You say that and there is an emphasis on world, as we think of it on a large scale, but often times even on a small scale, the interactions they have with people individually when they meet them on campus, out in the marketplace, or wherever they may be, if they have the right, positive conversations for Christ, even the small things being done amount to great things for the kingdom of God.”