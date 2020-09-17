Southside Baptist Church to celebrate 106 years of worship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pastor David Klinedinst, who was called to start at Southside Baptist Church in full time ministry beginning June 21, is announcing the 106th celebration of the founding of the Mooresville church.

The pastor and congregation of Southside invite the community to enjoy a “non-traditional” homecoming service Sept. 19 and 20 at the church, 525 S. Broad St. No dinner on the grounds will be enjoyed this year; however, there will be an abundance of celebrating taking place during the two days with masks and social distancing.

On Sept. 19, The Pine Ridge Boys of Southern Gospel fame will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. The quartet is based out of Inman, South Carolina, and features members Larry Stewart, bass and owner; Wayne Shuford, baritone; Steven Craps, lead; Stephen Williams, tenor; and Zachary Clark, pianist. The concert will be followed by a message from former pastor, Dr. Steve Gouge. Before the concert and message, all are invited to tailgate with their own picnic and lawn chairs for individual family fellowship. Parking will be available at 4:30 p.m.

Two opportunities for celebrating this milestone event will be available Sept. 20. At 9 a.m., the worship service will be held outside with another service in the sanctuary at 10:15 a.m. Steve and Marla Young will present music, and Gouge will deliver this message as well.