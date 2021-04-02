Southside Baptist Church celebrates Easter with community events

“The beautiful part of the Easter season is how it refreshes our soul. It brings much-needed hope to our lives. Because we, as a nation, have made progress fighting the pandemic, coming back to church this year is especially meaningful.” Pastor David Klinedinst, Southside Baptist Church.

The Mooresville community is invited to experience the joy and hope of the Easter season with Southside. On Good Friday, April 2 at 6 pm we will join together to consider the meaning of Good Friday, the day Christ was crucified.

Southside will give back to the community with a COVID-19 safe, private family Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The approximately 30 minute family experience will feature activities like a sidewalk chalk trail, Easter photo booth, “jelly bean” story, and hidden candy filled eggs. Non-candy options will be available upon request.

The first 150 children will receive a free Easter basket. Participants are encouraged to “gift” extra Easter baskets to someone who is shut in, in quarantine, or someone they love, to show their affection and support during our second Easter with COVID-19 restrictions. The event will be modified to a drive through event in case of inclement weather.