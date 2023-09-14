Fans of the Carolina Panthers will get a taste of Statesville on gamedays now that Southern Distilling Company has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with the football club.

“I grew up here in North Carolina and I’m proud to call it home,” said co-founder and CEO Pete Barger. “Supporting the Panthers is something I’ve been doing for a long time and I’m looking forward to raising a glass of Southern Star while singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline’ after what I hope will be many wins this season!”

The drinks will be available to fans at Bank of America Stadium this season. The company said the partnership will extend beyond the field with signature Panthers-themed cocktails served at bars and restaurants across the Carolinas.

But fans won’t have to go to the game to get a taste of those. Southern Distilling Company said it will serve signature cocktails at its on-site cocktail bar and plans to host watch parties for select games throughout the season.

The company made a similar deal with the Charlotte Football Club last year.