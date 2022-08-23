 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Distilling Co. takes shot, scores deal with Charlotte FC

Local soccer fans can get a taste of home at Charlotte Football Club home matches now as Southern Distilling Co. is now an official partner with the Major League Soccer club.

“This partnership is a great fit,” Vienna Barger, a co-owner of Southern Distilling, said in a news release from the Statesville-based company. “There are many similarities between Charlotte FC and our Southern Star spirits. Both are born of the Charlotte region, and we are collectively driven by the spirit of innovation and pursuit of excellence.”

The company’s Five Southern Star products — Double Rye, Paragon Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Standard High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey, White Whiskey, and Double Shot Coffee Bourbon Cream Liqueur — will be available to soccer fans at the team’s home games at Bank of America Stadium.

“We are happy to share our artisan spirits with Charlotte FC supporters as we continue to reignite the distilling industry of the region,” Pete Barger, also a co-owner, said. “We’re looking forward to savoring the celebratory moments on the pitch with fans and Southern Star.”

But for a unique taste of two cocktails featuring Southern Star whiskey, you’ll have to go to the game as they are exclusively available in the pitch-level VIP bars at The Vault and The Gallery at the stadium.

“We’re excited to welcome Southern Distilling Co. as an official partner for Charlotte FC during our inaugural season,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said. “We look forward to working together with their Southern Star products to enhance experiences for fans during our memorable, high-energy home matches.”

