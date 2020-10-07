South River Baptist giving away food boxes, offering prayers and hope

When Pastor Chris Thompson received a phone call from the North Carolina Baptist Association asking if his church was willing to help with a food box giveaway, he didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“We always are there for our community and we want to help,” Thompson, pastor of South River Baptist Church, said.
So last week, the church hosted a food box giveaway, and in three hours, handed out 380 23-pound boxes filled with 13 pounds of fresh produce, five pounds of dairy products, five pounds of cooked meat and a gallon of milk.
Overall, the church handed out 500 boxes last week and are hoping to do the same thing Thursday.
From 3-6 p.m., folks can drive through the church parking lot and they will be given a box of food.
Thompson explained the food box giveaway is an initiative of the association’s Baptists on Mission program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.
The food comes primarily through the Farmers to Families program through the USDA and began late spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agricultural Marketing Services partners with national, regional and local distributors whose workforces have been impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food services businesses. The AMS purchases fresh produce, dairy and meat products from producers and distributes the packaged boxes to food banks, faith-based organizations and other nonprofits.
Since it began in May, the program has distributed more than 100 million food boxes across the country.
Support Local Journalism
Thompson said when he received that phone call in the summer, he and his congregation heard those numbers and knew they wanted to be a part of it.
The reasons for wanting to help are simple ones, ones of faith and compassion.
“People need help. They’re hurting. People are experiencing depression and despair,” he said. “We are giving them food for their bodies and their souls.”
He said the reactions of those who came to the church last week for the first food box giveaway told him they were on the right track and doing God’s work.
“It ranged from ‘praise the Lord’ to tears. Everyone was so grateful,” he said. “They were overwhelmingly grateful.”
Thompson said people he’s met through this food giveaway are facing job losses, the possibility of losing their homes and worries over how to put food on the table for their families.
In addition to the boxes of food, church staff and members are available to pray and offer hope. “We want them to know they’re not alone and there is hope,” he said.
Thompson said this program is an example of what the country and community can do when working together.
He said one message he hopes this free food box giveaway delivers is that faith can make a difference. “With the Lord’s grace we will get through this,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.