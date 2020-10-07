South River Baptist giving away food boxes, offering prayers and hope

Since it began in May, the program has distributed more than 100 million food boxes across the country.

Thompson said when he received that phone call in the summer, he and his congregation heard those numbers and knew they wanted to be a part of it.

The reasons for wanting to help are simple ones, ones of faith and compassion.

“People need help. They’re hurting. People are experiencing depression and despair,” he said. “We are giving them food for their bodies and their souls.”

He said the reactions of those who came to the church last week for the first food box giveaway told him they were on the right track and doing God’s work.

“It ranged from ‘praise the Lord’ to tears. Everyone was so grateful,” he said. “They were overwhelmingly grateful.”

Thompson said people he’s met through this food giveaway are facing job losses, the possibility of losing their homes and worries over how to put food on the table for their families.

In addition to the boxes of food, church staff and members are available to pray and offer hope. “We want them to know they’re not alone and there is hope,” he said.