South River Baptist Church in Statesville to host breakfast, auction

South River Baptist Church will host a country ham and pancake breakfast Saturday to benefit a Christmas outreach for children in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia.

The breakfast, as well as a bake sale and auction, will be held Saturday from 6-11 a.m. in the Family Life Center at the church, 2659 S. Chipley Ford Road.

Proceeds will benefit the Toy Store for Christ to provide toys to children in War, West Virginia. Last year, church officials said, they were able to provide toys for 243 children and served 100 families.

The purpose of the Toy Store for Christ is to share the love of Jesus and provide toys to low income families so they can give their children a memorable Christmas.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. The breakfast will be country ham, pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits, grits, gravy, jelly and a drink.

The auction starts at 8 a.m. and the bake sale begins at 6 a.m.

For more information, call the church at 704-876-1520.