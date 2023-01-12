South Iredell volunteer coach dies while performing field maintenance

A coach at South Iredell High School died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency while performing field maintenance at the school.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we acknowledge the death of Coach Chris Davis,” Iredell-Statesville Schools said in a news release.

Davis was on the campus of South Iredell High School on Tuesday performing field maintenance by himself when he suffered a medical emergency. Iredell County EMS personnel reported to the scene but were unable to resuscitate him.

Davis served the staff and students of South Iredell High School as a volunteer coach for more than six years. His service to the school impacted everyone around him.

“We are beyond saddened by the tragic passing of our beloved Coach Davis,” stated Jeff Peck, South Iredell High School baseball coach. “His infectious passion for the game of baseball and his consistent modeling on how to do the right thing, and do things the right way will sorely be missed by all of us in our South Iredell baseball family.”

“South Iredell lost a tremendous coach, facilitator of knowledge on and off the field, a genuinely great person and I have lost a lifetime friend,” stated Robert Little, South Iredell High School principal.

The family will hold his service on Sunday at Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville with the receiving starting at 2 p.m. and the memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the baseball program at South Iredell High School.

South Iredell High School and Iredell-Statesville Schools asked the community to join in sending prayers for strength and comfort at this time to the Davis family.