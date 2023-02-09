Editor's Note For more photos from the competition, please see page A5 and online at www.statesville.com and on Facebook.

The South Iredell High School MCJROTC is going to nationals.

The MCJROTC brought home another first-place win at the Regional 2 meet on Jan. 28 at North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia.

The Vikings were competing against teams from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia. The top two teams from the Armed Division and the Unarmed Division would qualify for nationals.

The schools could choose to compete in one or both divisions. The Viking Drill Team finished second in the Armed Division, first in the Unarmed Division with a first place overall for the competition. The South Iredell MCJROTC Drill Team will be making their seventh consecutive appearance at the Marine Corps JROTC National Drill Championship for the 2023 national title.

The drill team won the National Championship in 2018 and was runner-up in 2022.