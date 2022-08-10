South Iredell High student graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

Jadyn Dixon, a student at South Iredell High School, completed the intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, receiving her FAA private pilot’s license and five college credits.

The program took place from June 12-Aug. 5.

Dixon was one of just 20 high-performing 11th and 12th graders throughout the U.S. selected for the program, which was established in 2021 by Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, to increase diversity in naval aviation.

The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is about $24,000 per student, but is offered at no cost or obligation to participants.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior ROTC. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office, which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says Cmdr. Chris “Frozone” Williams, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor and former director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Whitesell’s command. “Jadyn Dixon has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in her personal and professional journey.”

During the Summer Flight Academy, she also passed the Federal Aviation Administration’s written exam and completed 42.6 hours of flight time, including multiple solo flights.