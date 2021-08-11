South Iredell High School hosts freshman camp

South Iredell High School hosted more than 350 upcoming ninth graders on its campus for Freshman Transition Camp. Student ambassadors kicked off each day by sharing their “Top 10 Things I Wish I Had Known as a Freshman!” Their advice included important details like:

“If you get lost in A building, remember it is just a square. After 4 years, I still get lost in A building!”

“Remember that Facebook is not just for suburban moms. Be sure to check the SIHS Facebook page for important information.”

“At lunchtime, forget your friends and run to get your lunch.”

After the welcome and overview, the ambassadors led the rising freshman in campus tours. As they moved throughout campus, each group had the opportunity to tie-dye shirts, participate in team building activities, and complete a service project for local elementary schools.

Abby’s Shiver Shack provided snow cones for each student to enjoy at the end of the day along with a pizza lunch.

Students had a great day and staff are so excited to welcome the Class of 2025 to the Viking Nation.