South Iredell High School graduate Emily Moore is finalist for art scholarship

Moore also submitted a short animated film titled “Let Go of Your Anger” to the Mid-Carolina Region of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The competition has become one of the more prestigious creative programs in the U.S. In the art category, students in seventh through 12th grades are invited to submit in one of 28 categories of art and writing to regional affiliates.

“Let Go of Your Anger” was awarded a Gold Key, the highest honor at the regional level. Each Gold Key-designated piece moves on to the national Scholastic Art and Writing Award competition. Previous Gold Key recipients include Andy Warhol, Edward Sorel and Rodney Alan Greenblat.

Asked what she liked best about the art program at South Iredell, Moore replied: “I loved the art shack. I felt like our art class was a little family, and the art shack was like our hideout. I also loved all of the art teachers that helped me improve my skill and let us customize the shack to make it feel homey.”

South Iredell thanked Moore for her hard work that earned the Krylon gift package for the visual arts department.

“Emily is a brilliant artist and a sweet, wonderful person,” art teacher Amy Bearden said. “With her talent and drive, I know she will achieve her dreams. Students like Emily make it a joy to come to work.”