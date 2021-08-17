South Iredell High School graduate Emily Moore is finalist for art scholarship

Emily Moore has had a passion for art since she was very young.
Her artworks have been featured in shows and contests since she was in elementary school. They also was selected for the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Annual District Art Show when she was a second-grade student and for the cover of the Lake Norman Elementary School yearbook as a fifth-grade student.
Moore, who graduated summa cum laude from South Iredell High School in May, entered the 2020-21 Krylon Clear Choice Art Scholarship competition. The scholarship is open to high school seniors and college freshman and sophomores who are accepted by or attending a university or art school with a visual arts major. Applicants must submit a portfolio of three to six images of artwork, which can include drawings, paintings, mixed-media, prints and sculpture.
Moore submitted six pieces, of which she says her favorite is titled “Sleeping Ballerina.”
“I got to experiment with markers I had never used before, and they were really fun to work with,” she said.
From the 150-plus portfolios submitted, Krylon selected five scholarship winners and 10 finalists. Each finalist was awarded a gift package of Krylon artist sprays and adhesives for the artist and his or her school. South Iredell received a package of 36 fine arts sprays, including a variety of finishes.
Moore also submitted a short animated film titled “Let Go of Your Anger” to the Mid-Carolina Region of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The competition has become one of the more prestigious creative programs in the U.S. In the art category, students in seventh through 12th grades are invited to submit in one of 28 categories of art and writing to regional affiliates.
“Let Go of Your Anger” was awarded a Gold Key, the highest honor at the regional level. Each Gold Key-designated piece moves on to the national Scholastic Art and Writing Award competition. Previous Gold Key recipients include Andy Warhol, Edward Sorel and Rodney Alan Greenblat.
Asked what she liked best about the art program at South Iredell, Moore replied: “I loved the art shack. I felt like our art class was a little family, and the art shack was like our hideout. I also loved all of the art teachers that helped me improve my skill and let us customize the shack to make it feel homey.”
South Iredell thanked Moore for her hard work that earned the Krylon gift package for the visual arts department.
“Emily is a brilliant artist and a sweet, wonderful person,” art teacher Amy Bearden said. “With her talent and drive, I know she will achieve her dreams. Students like Emily make it a joy to come to work.”
Moore will continue her education as an art and design major at the College of Design at N.C. State University. She is looking forward to improving her art skills and learning to use the many resources the College of Design has to offer, including 3D and fabric printers and its metal workshops.