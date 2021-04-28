South Iredell High School earns Blue Ribbon School of Excellence recognition

South Iredell High School earned 2021 recognition as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
Based on the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE) national assessment process, South Iredell High School has met the required criteria in the nine performance areas of high-performing schools for this prestigious recognition program. South Iredell High School is the first school in North Carolina to be named this year as a 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. Criteria are:
Student focus and support
School organization and culture
Challenging standard and curriculum
Active teaching and learning
Technology and integration
Professional community
Leadership and education vitality
School, family, and community partnerships
Indicators of success
In addition to the comprehensive review process for the nine performance areas, stakeholder surveys, interviews and school visits were also completed.
“This is a huge honor, not only for South Iredell High School but for our entire school community, especially during a pandemic,” said principal Tim Ivey, who will celebrate with the school’s students and staff. “It recognizes on a national level the strong focus on continuous school improvement and excellence and it is a testament to our dedicated students, parents, school leaders, and of course our exceptional teachers.”
Dr. Judy Warden Fields, CEO of Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, applauded Ivey and the teachers at South Iredell High School for their courage, collaborative spirit and commitment to excellence in ensuring all students get the education they deserve — all while dealing with the disruptions of a global pandemic.
This award will be presented to South Iredell High School during the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 3. More than 35 states are represented at this national event each year.