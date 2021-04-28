South Iredell High School earns Blue Ribbon School of Excellence recognition

South Iredell High School earned 2021 recognition as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

Based on the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE) national assessment process, South Iredell High School has met the required criteria in the nine performance areas of high-performing schools for this prestigious recognition program. South Iredell High School is the first school in North Carolina to be named this year as a 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. Criteria are:

Student focus and support

School organization and culture

Challenging standard and curriculum

Active teaching and learning

Technology and integration

Professional community

Leadership and education vitality

School, family, and community partnerships

Indicators of success

In addition to the comprehensive review process for the nine performance areas, stakeholder surveys, interviews and school visits were also completed.