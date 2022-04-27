South Iredell High French Department named 'exemplary'

No need to pardon their French: The French department at South Iredell High School was recently recognized as exemplary by the American Association of Teachers of French.

In a news release from Iredell-Statesville Schools, the award was received in March and recognizes the quality of the French program at South Iredell High School, which is one of five schools in the nation to receive this award in 2022.

In the congratulatory email from the association, Sister Mary Helen Kashuba, who serves as the chair of the Exemplary Program Committee commended the South Iredell department.

“We were impressed with all the work that you have done to strengthen and expand the French program at South Iredell High School, and to build a strong IB program,” Kashuba said. “It is evident that you have inspired your students to appreciate French and use it in the future.”

The school has increased its enrollment in French throughout the past four years. I-SS credited educators Bonnie Estes and Dawn Kolodziej with the program’s success, stating that each has been teaching at South Iredell High School for more than 15 years. It said the instructors use clubs, field trips, activities, and camps to continue to draw students into the program.

The department, with the support of the school administration, hosts National French Week in November, where students create posters, participate in cultural trivia and taste French food. Additionally, French students have participated in other programs and activities to continue broadening their foreign language skills.

“It takes a village to grow a program and keep it vibrant,” Estes said.

The school touts what it calls innovative and creative teaching methods while it gives standards-based assessments, and offers numerous cultural activities beyond the classroom. The school participates in the association’s National French Contest and inducts students into the National French Honor Society, with many honorees annually.

