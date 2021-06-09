South Iredell graduate earns doctor of philosophy degree

Kara Samone Morrison, formerly of Troutman, recently earned a Doctor of Philosophy in clinical health psychology at Virginia State University. Morrison, the daughter of Cathy Morrison and the late Ronald Morrison Sr., is a 2005 graduate of South Iredell High School.

Morrison earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology at Winston-Salem State University and a Master of Science in clinical psychology at Virginia State University.

Sharing in this exceptional achievement, Morrison acknowledges her entire family, especially her mother, Cathy Morrison, her sister, Shannon Morrison, and her grandparents, Shirley and Mildred Ramseur. She dedicates her degree to her late father and brother, Ronald Morrison Sr. and RJ Morrison. In addition to family, Morrison also acknowledges her mentors, Dr. David Mount of Winston Salem (clinical psychologist) and Dr. Reginald Hopkins of Petersburg, Virginia (professor and social psychologist).

While completing her degree, Morrison lived by the mantra, “hard work beats talent every time.” She will be doing a post-doctoral research and working in private practice for one year. She plans to run her own private practice and to continue conducting research grounded in cultural and African identity.