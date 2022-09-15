South Center Street to close for sinkhole repairs

Beginning Sept. 20, South Center Street (U.S. 21) will be closed from East Bell Street to Garfield Street for approximately three to four weeks as the N.C. Department of Transportation and the city of Statesville install a new storm drainage system and begin repairs on a sinkhole.

Motorists are being asked to utilize the following detour: West Front Street (U.S. 64) to Garner Bagnal Boulevard (U.S. 70) to South Center Street (U.S. 21) during the closure. Signs will be placed along the detour route to assist with traffic flow by the NCDOT.

The sidewalks will remain open, and businesses affected will be able to operate on a normal schedule. Please use caution while in the work area and while using the detour route.