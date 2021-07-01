South Carolina man charged in rash of vehicle break-ins

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Justin Parks said video helped identify a man who authorities say broke into vehicles during a crime spree that spanned several months.

Travis Al Jeron Cousar, 39, of Catawba, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on more than 100 counts of breaking into motor vehicles and thefts of firearms and other items.

Parks said the sheriff’s office filed nearly 20 of those charges and the rest stem from break-ins investigated by the Statesville Police Department.

He said the cases began in October 2020 and were concentrated in the River Hill Road area of Iredell County. Most of the thefts were either with unlocked vehicles or in some instances windows were broken. “Several firearms were stolen. That seemed to be mainly what he was interested (in),” he said.

However, Parks said, other items were stolen from the vehicles.

Parks said the SPD was also dealing with a rash of vehicle break-ins, and were able to obtain video of the suspect. The sheriff’s office also obtained video from home surveillance system cameras.

Recently officers spotted the man in the video near Signal Hill Apartments but he ran away on foot and eluded authorities, Parks said.