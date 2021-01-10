Sound of voices in classrooms is missed

Like many of you, my prayer was that COVID-19 would run its course by now, and we could return to some form of normalcy in our daily lives. While one size certainly does not fit all, virtual learning is not for every child. Even our students who do well with virtual learning have expressed the need to return back to school. They miss their friends. They miss the social-emotional learning that happens naturally in a school building.

The Board of Education and I still get the occasional email imploring us to return full-time. If it were up to us we would. Of course, we would also leave the virtual option in place for those who still that prefer virtual learning. In addition to our students, we have staff that we must also be concerned about, especially the ones in high-risk categories or with family members that are high risk.