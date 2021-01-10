Sound of voices in classrooms is missed

Like many of you, my prayer was that COVID-19 would run its course by now, and we could return to some form of normalcy in our daily lives. While one size certainly does not fit all, virtual learning is not for every child. Even our students who do well with virtual learning have expressed the need to return back to school. They miss their friends. They miss the social-emotional learning that happens naturally in a school building.
The Board of Education and I still get the occasional email imploring us to return full-time. If it were up to us we would. Of course, we would also leave the virtual option in place for those who still that prefer virtual learning. In addition to our students, we have staff that we must also be concerned about, especially the ones in high-risk categories or with family members that are high risk.
So we forge ahead trying to accommodate the needs as best as possible. We do know from the numbers that the virtual option is not always working for students. “Ghosting” is a new word that has been added to our vocabulary in 2020-2021. Ghosting is when a student has logged into a class via Zoom, but remains passive, silent, and turns off the video feature on their laptop. Essentially, a student can log in, “ghost” a class, and never really pay attention or learn any new content. Essentially, ghosting simply means many of our virtual students are not showing up to class. It is the modern-day equivalent to “sleeping through class” or “skipping.” In short, some of the students aren’t learning what they need to learn.
Every day of virtual learning puts some students at a further disadvantage. In addition to the downfalls of virtual learning as it relates to unmotivated students, the current situation also impacts profitability in child nutrition and prime time. This in turn creates the need to supplement the losses with local tax dollars.
I-SS is part of the “ABC Science Collaborative,” a national and international “think tank” of doctors, educators, the CDC, and DHHS. It is the constant data updates from this organization that has led us to be a leader in returning K-5 to school. We still are under executive orders that prevent this in 6-12.
In any given year, students suffer from what we call the “summer slide” in the 8-10 weeks that comprise our summer holiday. Any educator knows that the first few weeks of every school year includes getting students back into the habit of waking up early for school and reviewing things they were learning back in the spring. The eight months COVID has impacted us leaves us wondering how we can ever catch these students up. Unfortunately, many will not and I am afraid our dropout rates will once again rise.
The glimmer of good news for many is the opportunity to receive the vaccine. Currently, we are operating under Phase 1B — Group 1 of the vaccination plan. Anyone who is 75 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. The Iredell Health Department is working around the clock to systematically distribute the vaccine across Iredell County. If you are interested in receiving the vaccine, visit www.YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov to learn more.
I’m hopeful that, toward the end of this month, we will move into Phase 1B — Group 2. This will allow our educators to begin to receive the vaccination if they so choose. As we head into spring, the number of individuals who have been vaccinated will continue to rise, and hopefully, the number of individuals with COVID-19 in Iredell County will begin to decrease. Then we will be able to talk about fully returning to normal schooling for our children.
One thing is for certain; our children NEED to be in school. They need to be on campus to learn, to socialize, and to thrive. Any educator will tell you, empty school hallways are lonely. We can’t wait to get back to bustling campuses, afterschool activities and celebrations, and the sound of voices buzzing in EVERY classroom.
Dr. Jeff James is superintendent of the Iredell-Statesville Schools.