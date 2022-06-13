SOULWATT to take the stage at Friday After 5 music series

SOULWATT, a modern and classic rock, ’80s, blues, funk, pop, soul, metal and R&B band, takes the stage Friday for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series.

SOULWATT is a cover band based in Hickory. Since 2005, band members Randy, Thomas and Matt have performed more than 120 shows per year in cities across the Southeast, from Virginia to Florida. SOULWATT performs a variety of styles and artists like Maroon 5, Audioslave, Sam Smith, Prince, Tool and Michael Jackson. When SOULWATT takes the stage, they always bring a performance to remember. From using light shows to incredible music, it is going to be a performance that you do not want to miss!

Accellacare is the entertainment sponsor for the concert.

The concert series offers free entertainment to Statesville residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles. Whether you like beach music and country or blues and rock and roll, you’ll hear something you will enjoy dancing and singing along to.

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, water and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.

Start your evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase your tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.

The beverage tent is sponsored by Connect Iredell and will feature a selection of wine and beer. New this year will be a signature ‘Southern Sour’ cocktail offered from our sponsor Southern Distilling Co.

Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring its well-loved ‘Clocktower IPA and ‘Blue’sberry Ale.

Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop along with Wilson’s Weenie Wagon and Waffle Chick food trucks will be serving food, sweets, water & soft drinks.

Mark your calendars and make sure you don’t miss any of these upcoming dates:

July 1—Trial By Fire (A tribute to Journey)

Aug 5—Phatt City (beach, R&B, & dance)

Aug 26—The Catalinas (beach)

Sept 2—Red Dirt Revival (country)

The Catalinas concert was rescheduled from June 3 to Aug. 26.

The concert series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corp. and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by our gracious volunteers and these sponsors: Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Accellacare, Connect Iredell, Denso, Lake Norman Pool and Spa, Allen Tate Realtors, AP Vintage Motors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, Centralina Realty, Hilton Garden Inn, Home Paramount Pest Control, ISCEC, Maymead, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, All American Stage and Sound, City of Statesville, Homerun Markets, WAME Radio 92.9.

Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. Partners at Mitchell Community College invite guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking.

For information about the concert series, call Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892 or visit svlfridayafterfive.com.