SOULWATT to kick off Friday After 5 summer concert series June 18

SOULWATT will kick off the 13th annual Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 summer concert series on June 18.

SOULWATT is a high energy act with a wide variety of styles and songs featuring world class musicians, showmanship and talent. SOULWATT is a family friendly band with something for everyone. Modern rock, classic rock, blues, R&B, pop, '80s, and dance music. SOULWATT has been playing more than 100 shows a year from Virginia to Florida for the last 16 years and are veterans of Statesville's Friday After Five Concert Series.

“SOULWATT is fired up, honored, and excited to perform again for the 2021 concert series,” said band member Randy Courtney. “Don't miss it!”

This year’s concert series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from June through October and features music of all styles. Whether you like beach music and country or blues and rock and roll, you’ll hear something you like during the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series.