SOULWATT to kick off Friday After 5 summer concert series June 18

SOULWATT will kick off the 13th annual Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 summer concert series on June 18.
SOULWATT is a high energy act with a wide variety of styles and songs featuring world class musicians, showmanship and talent. SOULWATT is a family friendly band with something for everyone. Modern rock, classic rock, blues, R&B, pop, '80s, and dance music. SOULWATT has been playing more than 100 shows a year from Virginia to Florida for the last 16 years and are veterans of Statesville's Friday After Five Concert Series.
“SOULWATT is fired up, honored, and excited to perform again for the 2021 concert series,” said band member Randy Courtney. “Don't miss it!”
This year’s concert series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors and visitors in Downtown Statesville from June through October and features music of all styles. Whether you like beach music and country or blues and rock and roll, you’ll hear something you like during the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series.
The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase. Bring your chairs and enjoy a night of music, but no dogs/pets, outside beverages/containers, or coolers are allowed.
This is the upcoming schedule for Friday After 5:
June 18 — SOULWATT
July 16 — The Catalinas
Aug. 20 — Bantum Rooster
Sept. 17 — Darrell Harwood
Oct.8 — Red Dirt Revival
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors:
Piedmont HealthCare, City of Statesville, Connect Iredell, Lake Norman Pool and Spa, WAME 92.9 & 550 Real Country, Banner Drug, Maymead, Hilton Garden Inn, Allen Tate Realtors, Centralina Realty, AP Vintage Motors, Mitchell Community College, Randy Marion Chevrolet Ford Lincoln, Griffin Insurance/Nationwide, Home Paramount Pest Control, ISCEC — Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation, Purple Heart Homes, Iredell Free News, Carolina BalloonFest, OPUS Financial Advisors, EnergyUnited, All American Stage Sound Lights and Benfield Sanitation (BSS).
Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. The partners at Mitchell Community College have also once again invited guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesvillenc.org/maps-directions/.
To learn more about the 2021 concert series, visit www.svlfridayafterfive.com. For additional information contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892.