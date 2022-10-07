Soulful Sunday Jazz set to raise money for Speak Life & Live

The Kevin Jones Experience will serenade and help raise money for Speak Life & Live at its annual Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser this weekend.

The event takes place at Jefferey’s Restaurant in Mooresville from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, with the $100 donation for tickets going toward Speak Life & Live’s mission to support youth through mentorship and education.

Attire for the event is casual elegance.

“We’re hoping that people will come and leave with a sense of community and to see when the community comes together that we can move the needle for the needs in our community, and especially in education,” Leslie Morrison said. She is the co-director for Speak Life and Live, along with Saira Estrada.

“Like Leslie was saying, to move the needle in education for children and the youth in our community, the little people, right? That’s what we’re trying to do, set them up for success and to encourage folks and push the community forward,” Estrada said.

For more info, email AdminespeakLifeandlive.org or visit www.SpeakLifeandLive.org.