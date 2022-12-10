Son charged with killing father

A Statesville man has been charged in the death of his father, whose body was found last week on Parkertown Road.

Anthony Ryan Sharpe, 31, was arrested Friday night and charged with murder, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. A magistrate ordered him held without bond.

The victim was identified as Earnest Carter Sharpe Jr., 70, Campbell said, and an autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma. Dental records helped confirm Sharpe's identity, he said.

Campbell said the case began last week when Sharpe was reported missing by family members. He said detectives began checking places Sharpe was known to frequent and that led them to a location on Parkertown Road.

Sharpe was found in a tool box behind a residence, Campbell said. “It was a vehicle-style tool box,” he said.

Campbell said detectives and crime scene investigators remained on the scene throughout the night at the original scene and have been working on the case since Dec. 1 when Sharpe’s body was found.

“They’ve been working day and night,” he said, adding that detectives from all three divisions — special victims, homicide and financial crimes — all have worked this case.

It is believed Sharpe, a retired custodian with the Iredell-Statesville School system, was killed sometime on Nov. 22 or 23, and he was last seen by his wife on Nov. 22, Campbell said.