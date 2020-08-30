Something I’ve been wanting to say

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, weary of politics but crazy about bird watching.
The Republicans have been meeting this week just down the road in Charlotte, N.C. causing interstate highway traffic to solidify, helicopters wump-wump-wumped overhead, black SUV’s appeared out of nowhere, and pork barrels, a big crowd pleaser, were available in carry-out at both the Democratic Convention earlier in Milwaukee and at the Charlotte Convention Center where Republicans gathered to confirm their presidential candidate. This was a big deal for Charlotte, which is more accustomed to jazz fests, art jams, and public concerts rather than a televised struggle for the survival of American democracy.
Me, I’m barefoot.
It’s still summer and my wife and I have been absorbed in the lives of the dove family living in a tree outside my office window, the parents faithfully taking turns nest sitting, constantly keeping their home in good repair. I’m 67 years-old, it’s time others point out the pitfalls of leadership and environmental policies so I can keep an eye on the doves, sip lemonade, and watch fireflies appear late evening and turn my yard into a thousand points of light.
We have billions of dollars in a national electric grid yet a bug the size of a paper clip can have light whenever it wants without ever getting billed for it. To see swarms of light bob about reminds you of billions of stars and planets and God and that we live in a big universe. You realize it’s not about you. Never was. Suddenly, your mortality hits you over the head like a hammer. Bwwong!
Politics has taken us into decades of debt along with a war against Islam and now, it seems, war against ourselves, and the people under 40 are going to pay the price and they are, like uh, you know, okay with that so long as they have three bars of cell phone service. I recently talked with a pair of Millennials who were proud of their tattoos and new iphones and had no idea that “government deficit” means they will never be able to retire. To this, one replied “Chill, mister”.
I’m lucky.
I crossed the career finish line two years ago, bought a recliner, and with all the kids gone, I no longer have to eat vegetables. If the polar ice caps melt the ocean will not wash away my car. Besides, none of my friends are polar bears. If terrorists get mad and shoot a missile at the United States do you think that they are really going to aim for Statesville --- notheyarenot. So chill, mister.
Politics plays havoc with this great nation but the United States will always be around in one form or another. Cities may flood and crumble and we may have to hire security people with machine guns mounted on pickup trucks to escort us to the supermarket but we’ll be here.
Somewhere a boy will still fall in love with a girl and they will believe in a future.
I recently saw a young man and woman sitting together in McAnderson park. Both sat side by side on a bench and fed each other, sipped cola out of the same straw, and occasionally laughed and hugged. A young mother walked by pushing a small child in a stroller. Suddenly politics is small potatoes.
Forget government deficits and political woofers. Life is short, and fall is coming, a time when nature turns gorgeous. Tell your kids you love them, eat pie for supper, and watch the fireflies light up your night. You can thank me later.
