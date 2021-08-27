Some students receive minor injuries in school bus wreck

Staff reports
Several students aboard a bus from East Iredell Middle School were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries after a wreck this morning at the intersection of Houpe Road and Shumaker Drive.
Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said the bus number is 255.
Principal Kathy Walker is with the remaining students on the bus and they are waiting for a second bus to transport them to the school.
Nutting said the wreck was the result of a vehicle hitting the bus from behind.
