Some roads now clear but hazardous conditions still remain

While many main roads in Iredell County have been scraped and are in good condition, some side roads are impassable and that’s not expected to change much until later Tuesday.

Some sunshine peaked through Monday afternoon, but with temperatures hovering just above freezing, there was little melting of the snow that fell Sunday, and hazardous travel conditions are still an issue.

First Sgt. Daniel Hall of the N.C. Highway Patrol said more people were getting out Monday, which increased the call volume for troopers.

“Wrecks are picking up,” he said Monday afternoon.

City of Statesville spokeswoman Nancy Davis said crews were out Monday plowing and moving snow.

Very few power outages have been reported in Iredell County since snow began falling early Sunday morning.

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Monday afternoon that it would be closed for students Tuesday with an optional teacher workday. The Mooresville Graded School District also announced plans to close schools Tuesday.