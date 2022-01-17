 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some roads now clear but hazardous conditions still remain
0 Comments
alert featured

Some roads now clear but hazardous conditions still remain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While many main roads in Iredell County have been scraped and are in good condition, some side roads are impassable and that’s not expected to change much until later Tuesday.

Some sunshine peaked through Monday afternoon, but with temperatures hovering just above freezing, there was little melting of the snow that fell Sunday, and hazardous travel conditions are still an issue.

First Sgt. Daniel Hall of the N.C. Highway Patrol said more people were getting out Monday, which increased the call volume for troopers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Wrecks are picking up,” he said Monday afternoon.

City of Statesville spokeswoman Nancy Davis said crews were out Monday plowing and moving snow.

Very few power outages have been reported in Iredell County since snow began falling early Sunday morning.

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Monday afternoon that it would be closed for students Tuesday with an optional teacher workday. The Mooresville Graded School District also announced plans to close schools Tuesday.

More Information

For more snow photos, please see page A3 and online at www.statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert