Some of Sir Arthur Clarke's concepts have come to pass

I hope you read and enjoyed last Sunday’s column about a 1986 book, “Arthur C. Clarke’s July 20, 2019,” in which the author, Sir Arthur C. Clarke, reveals his thoughts about the future, long and short range, on topics such as medicine and longevity, warfare, robotics, sports, entertainment and other topics.
Last Sunday I wrote about Sir Arthur’s ideas on future education. Today’s column focuses on his ideas regarding transportation on the Earth’s surface, land and water, but not delving into thin air and space travel.
Sadly, the author envisions no levitating skateboards as seen in 1985’s movie, “Back to the Future,” nor personal jetpacks like the one Bond, James Bond, wore in the 1965 movie, “Thunderball.” No teleportation devices, either, a la TV’s “Star Trek.” Like Dr. Leonard McCoy, the ship’s surgeon in the original “Star Trek” series, the idea of being molecularly disassembled and then reassembled elsewhere, doesn’t sound inviting at all to me, and I remember what happened in the original 1958 movie, “The Fly.”
Instead of levitating skateboards, jet packs and teleportation machines, Sir Clarke expects we will have better automobiles, magnetic levitating trains and hovercraft floating on the water by 2019 — two years ago.
Keep in mind that Clarke’s book was published in 1986, 35 years ago. Some of the concepts he mentions have indeed come to pass, while other innovations, such as the delivery of small packages by aerial drones, escaped prediction.
Future automobiles
Future automobiles, according to Clarke, will mostly be constructed of tough, nondenting, easily-shaped plastics, streamlined and designed on computers before anything is welded, glued, sculpted or painted. Engines will likely be diesel, controlled by an onboard computer to maximize miles per gallon and minimize waste products.
Diesel engines, with fewer moving parts, seem to last longer than gasoline power plants. The autos of the near future will have myriad optional electronic “bells and whistles,” with satellites assisting vehicular navigation in unknown cities and highways, and have emergency call-for-help features. Any of this sound familiar?
Future trains
There are railroads operating with magnetic levitation (Maglev) already. Japan’s so-called “bullet trains” speed between several urban centers, and I do mean speed, as in hundreds of miles per hour, on elevated monorail tracks, similar to those first seen in the USA at Tomorrowland in Disneyland.
Maglev trains are already in operation in Shanghai, China, South Korea and Germany and probably elsewhere.
Operating on the principle of magnetic repulsion between the cars and the track, the train cars will basically float above the track, producing a frictionless, ultra-smooth ride. “Once the train reaches 93 miles per hour,” says Sir Arthur, “the magnetic force is strong enough to lift the train 4 inches off the ground, eliminating friction to allow for increasingly high speeds.”
“Speeds how high?” you ask. “Two hundred to two hundred seventy-five miles an hour.” That’s how high.
“These new trains,” continues Clarke, “will be built down the center medians of interstate highways, along such heavily traveled routes as San Diego-Los Angeles-San Francisco and Boston-New York-Washington. They will link airports to city centers; passengers will sit in comfort, twenty feet off the ground, and smile as they zip past fuming motorists stuck in five o’clock traffic.”
With the trains running on tracks supported by 20-foot-tall pylons, this would, of course, go far to eliminate the horrendous collisions between train and automobiles and pedestrians we seem to hear about too often.
Future watercraft
According to Sir Arthur, watercraft of the future, except for submarines, will more likely travel on top of the water, rather than through it. Hovercraft, or air-cushion vehicles, will ride on cushions of air, which will also allow them to go onto land when they reach their destination, negating the need of a pier or a port.
Retired two decades ago was the 185-foot long “SR.N4,” the hovercraft ferry that regularly crossed the English Channel, carrying up to 419 people and up to 60 cars at speeds around 81 mph. It was in service from 1968 to 2000.
Perhaps the hovercraft concept needs to be re-examined with fresh eyes using technology that has developed over the past 20 years.
Somewhere a young mechanical engineer, perhaps one graduating from a nearby college or university this very month, is thinking of the future, drawing sketches on paper, doing some calculations on his or her laptop and thinking, “Maybe we could just … and this thing could really work and it would be so cool!”
As the immortal bard, Mr. Shakespeare, wrote in “Macbeth,” Act 5, Scene 5: “Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow, creeps in this petty pace from day to day….” Sometimes it seems as if tomorrow, like Christmas will never arrive and at other times the future seems to catch us still in our pajamas on Christmas morning.
