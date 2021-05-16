Some of Sir Arthur Clarke's concepts have come to pass

“Speeds how high?” you ask. “Two hundred to two hundred seventy-five miles an hour.” That’s how high.

“These new trains,” continues Clarke, “will be built down the center medians of interstate highways, along such heavily traveled routes as San Diego-Los Angeles-San Francisco and Boston-New York-Washington. They will link airports to city centers; passengers will sit in comfort, twenty feet off the ground, and smile as they zip past fuming motorists stuck in five o’clock traffic.”

With the trains running on tracks supported by 20-foot-tall pylons, this would, of course, go far to eliminate the horrendous collisions between train and automobiles and pedestrians we seem to hear about too often.

Future watercraft

According to Sir Arthur, watercraft of the future, except for submarines, will more likely travel on top of the water, rather than through it. Hovercraft, or air-cushion vehicles, will ride on cushions of air, which will also allow them to go onto land when they reach their destination, negating the need of a pier or a port.

Retired two decades ago was the 185-foot long “SR.N4,” the hovercraft ferry that regularly crossed the English Channel, carrying up to 419 people and up to 60 cars at speeds around 81 mph. It was in service from 1968 to 2000.