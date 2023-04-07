Local auto enthusiasts are busy cleaning and polishing their coupes, sedans, pickups and motorcycles as the fifth annual American Legion Post 48 Car & Truck show nears.

The expo, which is expected to draw about 200 entries, will be held April 15, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. The gates and registration will open at 9 a.m., a flier for the show says, and judging will begin at 10:30 a.m. Registration will close at noon, and the awards presentation will be at 2 p.m.

Registration will be $20 per vehicle, which includes admission for two guests.

Regular admission will be $5; children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

One of the draws for this year’s show will be a new competition division, Wilson Sigmon, a Legionnaire and co-chairman for the event, said.

“I’m hoping that minitrucks come,” he said. “… It’s a new class. There’s a lot of them out there.”

Vehicles will compete in 10 other divisions. Each of their winners and the first-place minitruck will receive a trophy.

The other divisions are:

Best of show (winner will receive a $300 prize)

Commander’s choice (winner will be chosen by Post 48’s commander, Dexter Sprouse)

Best full-size truck

Best paint

Best engine

Best interior

Best motorcycle

Best GM, Ford, or Chrysler 1965-1999

Best GM, Ford, or Chrysler 2000-2023

Best club participation

Plaques will be presented to the top 50 vehicles; the first 100 to register also will receive a dash plaque.

The show will boast more than the competition, including music provided throughout the day by DJ Bobby Medlin, a staple from earlier events.

“He’ll be back with us,” Sigmon said. “He’s been with us every year.”

There also will be food vendors, offering fare from hamburgers and hot dogs to candy apples and homemade ice creams, and show T-shirts for sale.

The event remains a big boost for Post 48 and the programs it offers the community.

“It’s very important,” Sigmon said. “It’s one of the key elements of fundraising to help pay program expenses.”

For information about the show, call Sigmon at 828-320-1419 or 828-256-8818.

Post 48 gathers at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for a meal followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. Any honorably discharged veteran who served at least one day on active duty since Dec. 7, 1941, or any serving member of the armed forces is eligible to join. For information or to join, call 828-466-6006.