Solidarity Sundays initiative brings awareness, encourages voting

He said they are hoping to make this an annual event.

On Sunday in Statesville, there was no mention of any candidates running except the presence and remarks of Harris. There was, however, intense focus on just how much one’s vote matters.

Scott spoke eloquently of his mother being so committed to voting that she took her children with her, in a cab, to do so. He spoke of how little time it takes to vote – and how much impact one’s vote can have. He spoke of taking your own children with you to show the importance of the process.

“People have died defending this right,” he said. “Don’t take it for granted.”

He pointed out the importance of looking at issues people stand for, including health care, equal opportunity, infrastructure, jobs, social security. One should vote for those who value what the voter prioritizes.

“Voting only takes a couple of minutes,” he said. “You are electing someone who will decide for you how your city, your state and county will be run …

“Go vote and make the decision before someone else does.”