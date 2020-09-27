Solidarity Sundays initiative brings awareness, encourages voting

On Sunday, the sound of encouragement and hope carried across downtown Statesville. A small group gathered at the Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church on South Center Street as part of the nationwide Solidarity Sundays initiative.
Organized by college professor Dr. Joseph Glasgow and hosted by Mt. Pleasant Pastor Dr. J.C. White, the event also included speakers Todd Scott, president of the Statesville NAACP and Gayle Harris, who is the Democrat candidate for the NC House of Representatives District 84.
“We have many things going on this year,” Scott said. “We know voting is really important and we should vote like our lives depend on it. Our lives really depend on it. This time there is no place for complacency.”
In a time of protests across the nation, combined with the isolation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group brought a message of hope, of action and respect. The speakers addressed systemic racism, the importance of voting, and the importance of showing respect for one another and encouraging one another.
Solidarity Sundays is a nationwide network of community action groups addressing systemic inequalities that have existed for decades, according to its website.
After the event, Glasgow explained how the Statesville event had come together.
“It came together as a result of our affiliation with the Solidarity Sundays national group,” he said. “And what spurred us to give this event is because of the Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter agenda, which will create or bring that awareness to our society. The awareness of the injustices in our society. For example, the ideologies and ideas that lend themselves to injustices would be economic empowerment, voter awareness … and systemic racism, both within the public and private sector and within anchor institutions.”
He said they are hoping to make this an annual event.
On Sunday in Statesville, there was no mention of any candidates running except the presence and remarks of Harris. There was, however, intense focus on just how much one’s vote matters.
Scott spoke eloquently of his mother being so committed to voting that she took her children with her, in a cab, to do so. He spoke of how little time it takes to vote – and how much impact one’s vote can have. He spoke of taking your own children with you to show the importance of the process.
“People have died defending this right,” he said. “Don’t take it for granted.”
He pointed out the importance of looking at issues people stand for, including health care, equal opportunity, infrastructure, jobs, social security. One should vote for those who value what the voter prioritizes.
“Voting only takes a couple of minutes,” he said. “You are electing someone who will decide for you how your city, your state and county will be run …
“Go vote and make the decision before someone else does.”
He broke down how one votes for how your taxes will be spent, such as on your children’s education, health care, social security and to improve the safety of your neighborhood. All these things are voted on by elected officials, who each voter has a say in choosing. Essentially, you are giving your vote on policy to the person you yourself vote for.
“Forward together and not one step back,” he said as he closed his remarks.
White spoke of how “imperative” it was for the group to be on the forefront of equality. He spoke of how the church is essential, later stating, “Let us be bold Christians and stand up and fight for what is right.”
Glasgow spoke of looking at a handful of your core values will allow one to focus on specific areas instead of losing your purpose and lacking priorities. He spoke of commitment, determination, change, honesty, transparency and creativity as his core values.
“I will talk briefly on Black empowerment, because when we talk of injustices, it goes across the spectrum,” he said, adding that “Black families are more confident about achieving the American dream … Why is that? It’s simply because of hope. … Without hope, your plans and goals and objectives will be difficult to achieve.”
Glasgow said the American dream is “slipping,” but not because of the pandemic. As people speak of the new normal, he says, we don’t know what the outcome will look like, but we know there will be changes.
“We must prepare ourselves for those changes” which could help minority communities “get back on the right track” financially.
However, there will be challenges for all in this recovery, he said, and planning is key.
He outlined plans to gain financial security, spoke of the importance of healthcare and small businesses. He spoke of current issues and outlined a plan to gain financial stability including savings accounts and life insurance. The impact of systemic racism is felt on this generation; the trend must be stopped to equalize society.
For the group gathered on this quiet Sunday in downtown Statesville, the message was clear – get out and vote.
“If you don’t vote, you’re not helping or bringing about change, but if you are voting for the person who is standing up for things you believe, then that person is your voice,” said Marlene Scott after the event.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.