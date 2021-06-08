Solid waste fee to stay, no tax increase after city council vote

The Statesville City Council voted 5-3 against the elimination of the solid waste fee and replacing it with a 3.22 cent per $100 valuation tax increase on personal property.
Councilmen C.O. Johnson, Steve Johnson, and John Staford supported cutting the waste fee while increasing the tax rate, arguing that the fee hits some of the city’s lower-income citizens the hardest.
“I think there’s an inequity in who bears the biggest cost of it. A person that owns a $50,000 house pays $120 a year, a person who owns a $500,000 house pays $120 a year,” Steve Johnson said.
He said by removing the $120 fee while raising the property tax rate by three cents to compensate for the loss of this revenue, a person owning a $100,000 home would see their property tax will go up $30, but without the fee, they’d save $90.
Currently, residential taxpayers in Statesville pay $120 as a solid waste fee. Steve Johnson said it’s a stagnant source of revenue as is, and cutting the fee would save the majority of homeowners money. He said the overall potential raises in tax revenue over time will benefit the city while many residents will save money.
“I think it benefits everybody,” Johnson said but conceded many commercial properties would see an increase. “But on balance, it reinjects equity into it.”
C.O. Johnson said Steve Johnson spelled it out well.
“The people that it hurts the worst is the people that make the least,” C.O. Johnson said. “At least 75% will get a major, if you add the three cents and deduct that there, they will get a tax credit from anywhere from $60 to $90.”
C.O. Johnson then made a motion to add the 3.22 cent tax increase to the property tax in the upcoming budget and do away with the $120 solid waste fee. Staford seconded the motion but Councilman David Jones said he wanted to discuss the issue further.
“I’m not for the fee in the first place. I didn’t like it the way it was put to the citizens when it came out three or four years ago. But to do away with it, and to raise taxes, now is not the right time to do it,” Jones said. “I’m not for raising taxes in lieu of the fee.”
Jones said that if the city’s growth continues, then to do away with the fee, but not do with a tax increase to cover the cost. He cited that it might hurt commercial growth in Statesville
“What are we telling those corporations when we’re raising taxes? I think that’s going to work negatively,” Jones said.
Councilman Frederick Foster said he would like to look into eliminating the fee while recovering the revenue by making cuts elsewhere in the city’s budget.
“The last thing we need to do is raise taxes because once you raise it, it’s going to be hard to get it back down,” Foster said.
Councilman William Morgan mentioned the only negative comment he had heard about the cutting of the fee and increasing taxes was “from a landlord who owns extensive properties.” He said that instead of putting the fee on the property owners for the city to make it as part of the utility bill, so the tenant has to pay the fee. He said it may be too late for the upcoming budget, but wanted the city’s staff to look into that idea going forward. He said he preferred to keep it as a fee. Foster pushed back saying his constituents would be hurt by putting it on a utility bill. Councilwoman Doris Allison was against going against what the council had already agreed on, which was to keep the fee for now.
Staford said that the waste fee had been added as a stop-gap measure by a previous council and that it would be almost impossible to eliminate the fee without raising taxes, at least without negatively affecting the city budget. He said it averaged nearly a 50% tax increase on homeowners in Statesville when it was implemented.
“It is directly a tax on the poor, fixed income, and elderly in this city. We will never get rid of it if we don’t burn it back into our tax rate,” Staford said.
In an interview on Tuesday, Staford said that homeowners with homes roughly $372,000 or less in tax value would pay less overall with the tax increase and fee cut. He noted the average home value in Statesville is $87,000.
