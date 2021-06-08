Solid waste fee to stay, no tax increase after city council vote

“The last thing we need to do is raise taxes because once you raise it, it’s going to be hard to get it back down,” Foster said.

Councilman William Morgan mentioned the only negative comment he had heard about the cutting of the fee and increasing taxes was “from a landlord who owns extensive properties.” He said that instead of putting the fee on the property owners for the city to make it as part of the utility bill, so the tenant has to pay the fee. He said it may be too late for the upcoming budget, but wanted the city’s staff to look into that idea going forward. He said he preferred to keep it as a fee. Foster pushed back saying his constituents would be hurt by putting it on a utility bill. Councilwoman Doris Allison was against going against what the council had already agreed on, which was to keep the fee for now.

Staford said that the waste fee had been added as a stop-gap measure by a previous council and that it would be almost impossible to eliminate the fee without raising taxes, at least without negatively affecting the city budget. He said it averaged nearly a 50% tax increase on homeowners in Statesville when it was implemented.

“It is directly a tax on the poor, fixed income, and elderly in this city. We will never get rid of it if we don’t burn it back into our tax rate,” Staford said.

In an interview on Tuesday, Staford said that homeowners with homes roughly $372,000 or less in tax value would pay less overall with the tax increase and fee cut. He noted the average home value in Statesville is $87,000.

