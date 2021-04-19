Sohovich qualifies for Edward Jone Managing Partners' Conference

Brian Sohovich, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Statesville since 2001, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partners Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.

The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the firm and to share best practices for serving clients.

This is the first time Sohovich has been invited to this event.

“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” said Sohovich. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients, and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”

Sohovich and Branch Office Administrator Leanne Barkley can be reached at 704-838-0855 or visit the Edward Jones website at edwardjones.com.