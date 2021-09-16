Society Baptist Church to hold 200th anniversary celebration Sunday

Pastor Kevin York announced that Society Baptist Church’s 200th anniversary celebration will be held Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Neal Eller Jr. will be bringing the morning message.
A catered meal will follow the service.
Eller has served the North Carolina Baptist ministry for 27 years. His most recent service has been in the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, starting the music and worship department before moving to the evangelism and discipleship team and later to the church strengthening team. Before coming to the Baptist State Convention of N.C., he served as minister of music in Wilmington, Jacksonville and Waynesville.
He holds degrees from UNC-Greensboro and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
“God has ignited within me a passion to live and model the Great Commandment, The Great Commission 24/7 and to lead the N.C. Baptist pastors, leaders and churches in generous giving everything for his glory, his kingdom and benefit for others and this good,” Eller stated in his calling.
Established Sept. 22, 1821, a group of five men met to organize a church which would later be called Society Baptist Church. A group of 12 men and 16 women, charter members, met in a two-room schoolhouse located behind where the present church building was erected in the early 1860s. Their first item of business for January 1860 was to start getting commitments together to fund a building. While many renovations have been made to the building, services are still held in the original building.
The church property now includes an education building, a fellowship building and a parsonage.
The church has had 36 pastors in its history and has sent out or ordained five men, including Phall Phifer, a charter member, and Barton Doby, Davidson Horn, Bill Stroud and Gene Tutterow.
Revival services will begin Monday at 7 p.m., with former pastor, the Rev. David Childress, bringing the message. The Rev. Rodney Barker, pastor from Davie County, will bring the Tuesday night message and the Rev. Noel Wilkerson, associated director of the South Yadkin Baptist Church, will bring the Wednesday night message.
Society Baptist Church is at 879 Garden Valley Road, about 12 miles east of Statesville off U.S. 64. All former members, friends and neighbors are invited to attend any or all of the homecoming activities.