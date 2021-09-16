Society Baptist Church to hold 200th anniversary celebration Sunday

Pastor Kevin York announced that Society Baptist Church’s 200th anniversary celebration will be held Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

The Rev. Neal Eller Jr. will be bringing the morning message.

A catered meal will follow the service.

Eller has served the North Carolina Baptist ministry for 27 years. His most recent service has been in the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, starting the music and worship department before moving to the evangelism and discipleship team and later to the church strengthening team. Before coming to the Baptist State Convention of N.C., he served as minister of music in Wilmington, Jacksonville and Waynesville.

He holds degrees from UNC-Greensboro and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

“God has ignited within me a passion to live and model the Great Commandment, The Great Commission 24/7 and to lead the N.C. Baptist pastors, leaders and churches in generous giving everything for his glory, his kingdom and benefit for others and this good,” Eller stated in his calling.