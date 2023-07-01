As the osprey rescued by the Carolina Raptor Center took to the sky at Lake Norman State Park, it wasn’t just one bird returning to the wild.

“A day like today is the culmination of decades of conservation efforts. The ability to have an osprey in human care that needs to be cared for before being released to the wild is all because the people who came before us decided that clean rivers, clean lakes and clean waterways are a priority for our community and environment, and that takes everybody,” Carolina Raptor Center President and CEO Erin Katzner said. “A day like today is a celebration of not just that bird being released into the wild, but a celebration of humans and humans’ ability to save species.

“And that’s what we do every day at the Carolina Raptor Center. We’re working to save birds of prey, and we’re working to inspire people to care about birds of prey. Today is an opportunity with raptors.”

The bird that took to the sky was named Fishy McFishface thanks to social media campaign from CRC, as names were solicited online, vetted and voted on by the CRC staff, and then the public voted on the final name.

Katzner explained to the dozens gathered on the hillside near the swim beach at the state park that ospreys are no longer endangered species even though Fishy McFishface needed the CRC’s help. The use of DDT had once put ospreys on the endangered species list as the chemical weakened the eggs and caused them to crack under the weight of nesting birds, but the ban on DDT and protection efforts allowed ospreys to become a common sight in the wild.

The crowd at the beach watched as the osprey was taken out of its travel crate by hospital manager Sunny Cooper and had its hood removed. The bird took a moment to take in its surroundings. Fishy McFishface didn’t take flight immediately as she ungracefully tumbled over a terrace, but she quickly gathered herself and took flight over the lake and into the wild.

Like Katzner, Cooper saw the moment at Lake Norman as more than just one bird being released.

“I am more sentimental, not about the bird leaving part, but about the work and time our staff puts in, the volunteering hours that go into caring for these birds, and know that all that time and energy has gone to such a magnificent being to be released back to what they do, and for Fishy, that’s fish.”

CNC Marketing Manager Rachel Neal said the organization released this bird at Lake Norman because it is closer to the organization’s facility and wanted to reduce the length of the car ride for the birds to avoid stressing her. All of the birds rehabilitated by CNC are banded with unique federal USGS ID tags that can be tracked if the birds end up in human care again.

Helping hands

Fishy McFishface’s road to recovery began when she was rescued at Lake Hickory near Granite Falls on June 1. Nearby resident Bruce Hickman saw the bird perched on a branch with a fishing line wrapped around its wing, but even after it was removed, the bird didn’t fly away.

Hickman made the call to CRC’s Raptor Hospital to help and a nearby fisherman offered his boat to transport CRC’s Senior Rehabilitation Coordinator, Mathias Engelmann, to rescue the bird.

“I can’t imagine a group that’s more dedicated or capable,” Hickman said according to the news release from the CNC

It was discovered that the bird had a soft tissue injury where the line was tangled. The team there cleaned and bandaged the wings and allowed it to rest while providing it plenty of fish. An exercise regimen was also part of the process of getting the bird ready to fly again before it was released.

Thanks for all the fish

Earlier this month, the CRC took to social media for donations of fish to help feed birds in its care and quickly received more than 40 pounds of fish in the following five days.

The fish support the diets of birds receiving treatment in CRC’s Raptor Hospital, as well as multiple resident birds.

Currently, CRC has three ospreys, which has an entirely fish-based diet, in its care.

Other birds — including bald eagles, a Golden eagle and an Andean condor — are also fed fish as part of their diets.