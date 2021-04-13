 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow Creek Masonic Lodge honors Jack McLelland
0 comments
top story

Snow Creek Masonic Lodge honors Jack McLelland

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0975.jpg

Jack McLelland, left, receives a certificate from Jimbo Melton, Master of The Snow Creek Masonic Lodge.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Snow Creek Masonic Lodge No. 571 recently awarded Jack McLelland with the “Chaplain of Distinction” Certificate for his many years of service to the lodge as chaplain. He has served the previous 15 years.

McLelland has served also as junior and senior deacon, junior and senior warden and Master of the lodge, and has been a Master Mason for 68 years. The lodge is thankful to McLelland for his dedicated service to the lodge and community.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pays tribute to slain Capitol Police officer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert