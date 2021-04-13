Snow Creek Masonic Lodge honors Jack McLelland

Snow Creek Masonic Lodge No. 571 recently awarded Jack McLelland with the “Chaplain of Distinction” Certificate for his many years of service to the lodge as chaplain. He has served the previous 15 years.

McLelland has served also as junior and senior deacon, junior and senior warden and Master of the lodge, and has been a Master Mason for 68 years. The lodge is thankful to McLelland for his dedicated service to the lodge and community.