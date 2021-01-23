 Skip to main content
Small plane crashes into Lake Norman, one injured
Small plane crashes into Lake Norman, one injured

One person was injured after a plane crashed into Lake Norman Saturday afternoon. 

The pilot of the plane was rescued by a boater and brought on board while the plane was floating upside down in the lake. The person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is availible. 

