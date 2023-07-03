Middle school students had their eyes on the sky last week at the Aviation ACE Camp as they were given a taste of the aviation industry in its many forms.

That’s exactly what campers like Christopher Yazembiak were looking for as he said he has had an interest in a career as a pilot for years now.

“The freedom of it, aviation has come naturally to me,” Yazembiak said. “I’ve learned a lot of things and even though it’s something I’ve been into the past six years, I’ve learned a lot of things this week, and we’ve had a lot of fun here.”

The camp, held at the Statesville Regional Airport, capped off Thursday with a mock pinning ceremony for Yazembiak and all the other students, though one day for him, he may be getting his pilot wings for real.

Make an Impact Foundation’s Drones2Jets and Iredell-Statesville Schools CTE put the camp together and it ran Monday through Thursday. It was done with the goal of not just creating an interest in flying, but also the many careers around the industry.

Students gathered in the Jet East hangar this week and toured other parts of the airport while also participating in experiments and projects to learn about aviation while at CATS in Troutman. Whether it was getting a glimpse inside the airport’s operations with Manager John Ferguson, learning about the Civil Air Patrol, touring inside a Victory Air jet, or any of the other businesses and organizations involved, it was a chance for students to get an up-close look at the industry and how it exists here in Statesville.

Debra Lester, the CTE STEM coordinator for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said that part of CTE’s work is to look ahead at what careers will be in demand when students graduate. If the projections hold, there will be plenty of need for pilots, mechanics, and other workers when these 30 students graduate from high school and begin college or pursue their careers as adults.

“We want to prepare them for the real workforce and keep them locally in Statesville and Iredell County. Aviation is actually one of those top six industries that is growing and begging for people,” Lester said.

No matter what the future holds, Deborah McKee, Make an Impact’s director of Impact Operations, said she wants students to be reminded that if students work hard, these careers or any can be theirs and nothing can stop them.

“Our goal in Drones2Jets, and more importantly this camp is to get kids introduced to aviation. Most kids don’t know besides what they see around them, and if they only see certain things around them, they may not know they have an opportunity in aviation… this helps grow that passion not just into flying airplanes, but an aviation career,” McKee said. “The kids think everybody can do this, so that’s a great place for them to start. (It) doesn’t matter if they’re male or female, the color of their skin, they see they can do this.”

Other community members and organizations involved included Make an Impact Foundation/Drones2Jets, North Carolina Department of Transportation, Aviation Division, Jet East, Victory Air, Brett Moffitt Racing, Civil Air Patrol, Statesville Regional Airport, Iredell-Statesville Career & Technical Education Department, NASCAR Foundation, Telesource, Quest Mergers & Acquisition, and Almost Heaven Balloon.