The other morning, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the 2004 action/adventure movie, “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow,” was being broadcast on one of our TV channels. I had only missed the beginning 15 or so minutes.

The 20-year-old-film starred Jude Law as “the Captain” and Gwyneth Paltrow as the investigative photojournalist/love interest, “Polly Perkins.” Angelina Jolie was also aboard in a supporting role.

Filmed in an art deco style reminiscent of the late 1930s cliffhanger movie serials, of which I am inordinately fond, I reclined in my recliner after refilling my coffee mug. I should note that in an effort to remain true to the times, the film was not shot in full color, but rather in a subdued sepia tint.

This did not distract for long, as there was plenty of action on the screen with propeller-powered airplanes that could dive into the ocean and then “fly” underwater, zeppelins, giant robots, hidden redoubts of evil-doers, dinosaurs, kidnapped scientists, a giant rocket fitted out as an ark loaded with miniaturized animals, and other details of a fictional future that, at least, if not accurate, were entertaining. Did I mention the flying British aircraft carriers?

Wikipedia informs me that the film is an example of a cinematic sub-genre called “Ottensian” (pre-WWII) dieselpunk. I shall let you look up those terms for yourself.

In my opinion (and I have absolutely no credentials as a film critic* to support my opinions, but I know what I like), the film was an amalgam of the Indiana Jones sagas, James Hilton’s 1933 novel and subsequent 1937 movie, “Lost Horizon,” with its fabled utopian “Shangri La,” and ideas and scenes borrowed from the iconic 1933 movie “King Kong,” as well as other period films.

“The Wizard of Oz” contributed part of its soundtrack as well as ideas for several scenes. I kept looking for Dorothy and Toto to come along as well as those pesky flying monkeys! Escapism? You bet, but we need a little relief from reality now and then.

Mr. Law and Miss Paltrow were fitted out in period-correct trench coats and fedoras. Sky Captain (Jude Law) flies around in a two-seater version of the classic shark-mouthed Curtis-Wright P-40 “Warhawk.”

Did I mention the giant zeppelins and men zipping through the air with jet packs on their backs? I just love jet packs!

I remembered seeing the sci-fi/fantasy film in a theater when it debuted almost 20 years ago and I believe that we have a DVD of the flick around here somewhere; I had not viewed it, however, for a number of years.

The film, which reportedly took 10 years to produce, did not fare well with moviegoers, having cost, again according to Wikipedia, some $70 million, but bringing in only $58 million at the box office. This resulted in there being no sequel to “Sky Captain,” such as “Sky Captain and the Lost City of Hollywoodland” or — thank Heavens — no “Sky Captain Meets the Three Stooges.”

Some good news: “Sky Captain received positive reviews, particularly for the style of filming that was used. Despite being a box office flop, … the film has since gained a following and is regarded as a cult classic.”

Still, if you are any kind of history or cinema buff or just enjoy seeing Law or Paltrow on the screen, you can secure your own copy of “Sky Captain” through eBay, or you might luck across one at a nearby Salvation Army or Goodwill store at a substantial savings. Just make sure to check the DVD’s condition and verify that the film you want to purchase is the one in the plastic cover, as those evil flying monkeys, the minions of the Wicked Witch of the West, can be mischievous.

Hey Judy, do we have any more of that microwavable popcorn?

*Here’s an idea: Suppose some local community college, perhaps in partnership with the county library, present some classes on film appreciation. Call it “Movies 101” and show and discuss some classic films and explain WHY they are “classics.”

There just might be support for such a class in our community.