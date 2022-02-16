Skip McCall to speak on his experiences growing up in a segregated Statesville

When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid trouble when it came to facing racism and discrimination.
“She would educate me how to not get in trouble,” McCall said.
Sometimes that meant going inside to order food in downtown Statesville but being forced to go outside to eat. Other times it was using the colored water fountain instead of the one for whites.
One day, though, he ignored that education.
“However, there was one time I didn’t do exactly like she said. Curiosity got the best of me,” McCall said. “I’m not going to tell you the whole story.”
To hear the rest, you’ll have to attend his lecture at Iredell Museums.
“Growing Up While Black in Iredell County” is part of the “Our Region, Our History” series at Iredell Museums, supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and North Carolina Humanities. It takes place at Iredell Museums on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 134 Court St. The event is free, but a donation of $5 to $10 is suggested.
For McCall, segregation isn’t just history, but something he had to grapple with as a young boy in Statesville growing up in the 1950s and 1960s.
He said he first remembers feeling discriminated against when riding a bus with his grandmother. He said as a child, watching the money drop in the glass container as riders got on would catch his attention, but he was shuffled to the back by his grandmother. When he saw white children at the front playing and watching the coins fall, he wondered why he couldn’t join or watch from upfront. Then he realized that it was something about himself that was being held against him.
“Even though I could not explain it, or articulate it, but I would sit back there and watch the little white kids having fun, and I started to wonder what the difference was it with me,” McCall said.
Whether it was segregated buses, theaters, restaurants, or anywhere else, McCall said he would grow too well aware of it even as the schools were integrated in 1968.
“It wasn’t integration, it wasn’t really desegregation,” McCall said. He said he and other Black people would face challenges even though legally, the days of segregation were over.
Those stories, including positive ones such as when McCall was asked to address his classmates, Black and white, at Statesville High School, he seemed to connect with some as they began to understand what the other Black students faced every day, are something Iredell Museums’ Emily Baker wants people to hear as part of the city and county’s history.
It is a chance for the community to learn about the past from someone in the present.
“We really want to provide a broad look at North Carolina history, while focusing on unique histories/stories. Skip McCall is a great lecturer for this series because he is a community leader who grew up in Statesville, and will share experiences that are unique to Statesville, but also make connections to broader historical narratives. He grew up during the Civil Rights movement and having someone share their experience during a pivotal moment in American history is vital in understanding the development of this area, this state, and this country and the world we live in today,” Baker said.
This lecture, as well as the others in the series, will help see the multitude of experiences that have created the history of North Carolina.
“We have a great series planned with speakers who will cover the Women’s Land Army during WWI, N.C. music history in the 20th century, free people of color, and an unexpected privateer, all focused on North Carolina to demonstrate the rich and varied history of our state,” Baker said.
And there is plenty to learn about making Statesville a more open and diverse city, according to McCall.
“We’ve come a long way, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” McCall said. “We’ve all got so much to learn.”
