Skip McCall to speak on his experiences growing up in a segregated Statesville

He said he first remembers feeling discriminated against when riding a bus with his grandmother. He said as a child, watching the money drop in the glass container as riders got on would catch his attention, but he was shuffled to the back by his grandmother. When he saw white children at the front playing and watching the coins fall, he wondered why he couldn’t join or watch from upfront. Then he realized that it was something about himself that was being held against him.

“Even though I could not explain it, or articulate it, but I would sit back there and watch the little white kids having fun, and I started to wonder what the difference was it with me,” McCall said.

Whether it was segregated buses, theaters, restaurants, or anywhere else, McCall said he would grow too well aware of it even as the schools were integrated in 1968.

“It wasn’t integration, it wasn’t really desegregation,” McCall said. He said he and other Black people would face challenges even though legally, the days of segregation were over.