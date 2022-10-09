 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sixth annual Troutman Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3

101022-srl-news-parade-p1

Santa waves from the back of a fire truck during a previous Troutman Christmas Parade. This year’s parade is Dec. 3.

 Record & Landmark file photo

The Troutman Christmas Parade will again feature floats, music and, of course, Santa Claus.

And the parade is again providing the backdrop for making sure children in the area will get toys for Christmas.

The parade, which will be Dec. 3, will collect toys for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. New, unwrapped toys for all ages of children are being accepted, and as usual, gifts for those 12 and older are in short supply.

A trailer will travel behind Santa in the parade, and spectators are asked to donate as the trailer comes by them on the parade route. Toys also can be brought to Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive, anytime before Dec. 3.

The parade, the sixth annual, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Career Academy and Technical School, 350 Old Murdock Road. It will travel on Eastway Drive and end at Troutman Baptist Church, 305 Perry Road.

The parade is sponsored by D.R. Horton.

For an application to be a part of the parade, visit www.troutmannc.gov and look under the parks and recreation documents and news tab or email Emily Watson at ewatson@troutmannc.gov.

