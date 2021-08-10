Six words sum up the life of Statesville attorney: 'John Lewis was a good man'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John’s uncle on his mother’s side, Robert Bruce King (April 4, 1898-Jan. 21, 1919), served in World War I and was killed in a troop train accident Jan. 21, 1919, in France. He is buried at Saint-Mihiel, France, and has a memorial gravestone in Oakwood. John’s grandmother Mary Neill King was the first Iredell County woman to go on a Gold Star Pilgrimage to visit her son Robert’s grave in France in 1930. Robert Bruce’s brother James Richard King (May 23, 1895-July 28, 1970) was severely wounded in World War I. John told me Richard suffered a back wound and was gassed.

When I visited John to talk about the donation, I found him confined to bed in the living room unable to even sign his name. His mind and memory were as sharp as ever though, and he had the TV set where he could watch the news. A note beside the TV said to keep the channel on CNBC News.

John was a strong Democrat and was politically active. At the 1960 Los Angeles Democratic National Convention that chose John F. Kennedy as the party’s candidate, John served as an alternate delegate. I smiled when I first drove out to his house. There were all these “Elect Trump” signs in yard after yard, and then there was John’s with “Elect Biden.” I thought, “You tell ’em, John.”