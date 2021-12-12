Six really scary movies, at least for me

First of all, note that I have never made any claims to being a film critic; I have not taken a single “Cinema 101” class, although I might sign up for such if one were offered and was convenient. The following are six films that quickened my heartrate and made me glad I did not have to go out after dark by myself.
There are always been quite number of, for lack of a better term, “spooky” movies on TV the several weeks preceding Halloween, the scariest days on the calendar outside of Election Day. Looking over the crop, as expected, there are the four classic thrillers in dramatic black and white: “Dracula” (1931); “Frankenstein” (1931); “The Mummy” (1932) and “The Wolf Man” (1941) all being shown just before Halloween.
Each of these had numerous remakes and parodies, most ranking well below the original. The best of the “remakes” is probably Mel Brooks’ 1974 “Young Frankenstein.” I watched it recently with much enjoyment, finding several gags I had previously missed. This version of the Frankenstein story is decidedly NOT scary.
My favorite scene comes when Dr. Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) goes alone into the creature’s cell and strictly instructs assistants Inga (the delectable Teri Garr) and Igor (the shifty-eyed Marty Feldman) that, “No matter what you hear in there, no matter how cruelly I beg you, no matter how terribly I may scream, do not open this door….”
With that said, here are six picked flicks that may very well scare the stuffing out of you as they did me:
1. The Naked Jungle (1954) — Starring Charlton Heston, who faces being eaten by millions of army ants in a Central American jungle, the movie was based on the 1938 short story, “Leiningen Versus the Ants,” by Carl Stephenson, which I have read. It is like the movie, “Jaws,” except instead of one enormous jaw, there are millions of tiny jaws; they can’t be bargained with or turned aside: a tidal wave of animated, relentless death coming through the jungle. Nothing supernatural or extraterrestrial about this. Nature can be very scary without elaborate plots or space creatures. You can see parts of the movie on YouTube, if you dare.
2. The Creature Walks Among Us (1956) — This is one of the series of films that began with “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.” My brother and I went to see this at the State Theatre in Mooresville. I was 9 years old and he was 10 or 11. We got so scared that we left the theater mid-film and RAN home, a distance of some six blocks. I think we still hold the record for the best time.
3. Curse of the Demon (1958) — I was 10 years old when my brother and I went to see this on a Saturday afternoon. Broad daylight. This black and white film did not need to be in color to be effective. The movie was released in 1957 in Britain as “Night of the Demon.” When we walked home from the theater, we kept checking behind us to make sure a demon was not was coming out of a cloud and overtaking us.
4. The Exorcist (1973) — Judy read William Peter Blatty’s novel in Jacksonville, Florida, while I was on a cruise to the Mediterranean in the Navy. She wrote to me several times about how scary the book was but continued reading it. Nonetheless, when the movie came out, she and I and our Navy friend, Fred Goheen, went together to a Jacksonville theater to see the movie.
Judy knew what was coming next in the film, while Fred and I did not. I believe my fingerprints may still be pressed into the armrests in that Jax theater. I later read the novel for myself and have seen the movie several times since then, in the safety and comfort of my familiar, well-lighted living room.
5. The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) — I saw this film in Greensboro while at some educational conference. I walked over to the movie theater which was several hundred yards from the Four Seasons motel to the evening show — it was getting dark when the movie started — and I went by myself. Two big mistakes. The film concerns voodoo and zombies. Enough said.
6. Alien (1989) — The ads for director Ridley Scott’s movie featured the line, “In Space No One Can Hear You Scream.” The sequels are scary enough, but none, to me at least, quite equals the original. Each of the three sequels had a different director. Even when I know what’s going to happen next in the film, I still get the willies.
I think these movies really need to be viewed in a dark theater, the darkness enveloping you, and the screen filling your field of vision, large loudspeakers filling your ears, to get the maximum effect.
Pleasant dreams, y’all.
Note: I meant to have this column ready for the R&L in time for this past Halloween, but, as you see, I did not.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”