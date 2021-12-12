Six really scary movies, at least for me

With that said, here are six picked flicks that may very well scare the stuffing out of you as they did me:

1. The Naked Jungle (1954) — Starring Charlton Heston, who faces being eaten by millions of army ants in a Central American jungle, the movie was based on the 1938 short story, “Leiningen Versus the Ants,” by Carl Stephenson, which I have read. It is like the movie, “Jaws,” except instead of one enormous jaw, there are millions of tiny jaws; they can’t be bargained with or turned aside: a tidal wave of animated, relentless death coming through the jungle. Nothing supernatural or extraterrestrial about this. Nature can be very scary without elaborate plots or space creatures. You can see parts of the movie on YouTube, if you dare.

2. The Creature Walks Among Us (1956) — This is one of the series of films that began with “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.” My brother and I went to see this at the State Theatre in Mooresville. I was 9 years old and he was 10 or 11. We got so scared that we left the theater mid-film and RAN home, a distance of some six blocks. I think we still hold the record for the best time.