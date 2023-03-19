Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program, in conjunction with their collaborative partner Iredell Arts Council, announce the March Music Speaks event featuring singer and songwriter Michael Federal.

The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building,153 Frazier Loop, Statesville. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2023 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Born in Charlotte, Federal grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and is the second of nine children. He started playing guitar and singing in high school in 1962, played folk songs at hootenannies, and then started a rock ‘n’ roll band that played parties and proms. After attending Loyola University of the South in New Orleans for a year, Federal moved back home and started playing music at local bars in Georgia, Alabama and Florida. He moved to Chicago to “seek his fortune.”

Federal began writing songs, playing music and drove a taxi until getting an audition to join the cast of “The American Tribal-Love Rock Musical — HAIR,” which had been playing in Chicago for a couple of months. He performed with the show for almost a year in the part of Claude. Two of the castmates have become big stars, Joe Mantegna, Broadway and television star with “Criminal Minds” and Andre DeShields, Broadway star.

Federal met Bette Midler, a rising star, in Chicago and moved to New York City to play bass for Midler for several years. The band toured all over the country. Barry Manilow was also a member of Midler’s band. Manilow and Federal often opened together for Midler’’s shows. They were on Midler’s debut studio album “The Divine Miss M.” Some special venues included Carnegie Hall, Armadillo World Headquarters, opening for Jerry Lee Lewis, opening for Johnny Carson in Las Vegas, along with performing on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” television show.

After leaving Midler’s band, he started his own band in New York City. While in NYC, Federal was nominated by the “Soho Weekly News” as the best cabaret act in New York City for 1977-78. The New York Times, New York Daily News and The Aquarian consistently raved about his stage presence, his heart-wrenching original ballads, along with his energetic and euphoric rockers.

After about 15 years, he moved back to Charlotte and began playing with his brother, Lenny Federal. They formed the Federal Bureau of Rock and Roll and were a house band at the Double Door Inn in Charlotte. The band traveled all over the Southeast, from Boone to Key West, Florida. Federal was offered a house gig at Country City USA, where he met Rusty Barkley and they played top 40 country. They also played a duo at Coyote Joe’s before Rusty and Bob Dunlap started the Part Time Blues Band. Federal joined the band and played with PTBB for more than 25 years.

COVID-19 hit and Federal took a break from publicly performing but continued to write and record songs. He is currently available to perform solo or with one or two additional players for special venues or events. With Federal’s Irish heritage and St. Patrick’s Day being in March, he plays gigs with traditional Irish music and his original songs during this time.

Federal has three children; his daughter and youngest son living on the West Coast and both being musically gifted. His oldest son lives in North Carolina and spent years entertaining and traveling the world with Barnum and Bailey Circus. After many years in Charlotte, Federal has lived in Iredell County for the past three years.

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2023 provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.