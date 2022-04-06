 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sinclair speaks about experiences in Russia at Statesville Kiwanis Club meeting

Joe Sinclair spoke to the Statesville Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.

Former Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent Joe Sinclair talked about his experiences during a trip to Russia in 1989.

He spoke to the Statesville Kiwanis Club on Tuesday night at its regular twice a month meeting.

Sinclair served as the Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent, is an avid marathon runner and the author of eight books, including “Marathon,” in which he writes about the trip to Russia.

Sinclair, superintendent of the Burlington City Schools at the time, led a group of 20 high school students and a trio of adult chaperones on a trip to Russia for the students to compete in an international music event.

The trip was just prior to the crumbling of the Berlin Wall, and Sinclair said there are parallels with the current situation involving Russia and Ukraine.

