Sinclair, Murdock complete the Ellerbe Marathon

Statesville's Joe Sinclair and Sandy Murdock continued their successful marathon finishes on Feb. 28 by running and completing the rugged Ellerbe Marathon near Rockingham. Over the last six months, they have completed six full marathons (26.2 miles each) together and one ultra marathon (32 miles).

The Ellerbe Marathon is one of the oldest marathons in North Carolina. This marked the 30th consecutive year for the hilly, challenging event which was run under strict COVID restrictions for the safety of all runners.

This was also the 240th marathon finish for Sinclair and that includes 23 ultra marathons. When he turned 50, in 1996, Joe and his son, Stephen, ran their first Ellerbe Marathon together and both finished the race. Twenty-five years later, Sinclair returned to Ellerbe this year to finish his 13th consecutive Ellerbe Marathon, becoming one of the oldest marathon runners to ever finish that event out of thousands of runners who have participated in the 30-year event.

During a 26-mile run through the rural desolate areas Sinclair said he has learned to expect the unexpected.

In the Ellerbe race, while running on a remote rural road at mile 16, beagle hunting dogs broke loose from their owners and joined him for their run. After two miles of pacing with him, the dogs gave up and headed back into the woods. Sinclair thought that his pace was too slow for the dogs and they would have more fun chasing rabbits.