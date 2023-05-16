A Silver Alert has been issued for a Statesville woman who was last seen on foot in the Crossroads area.

Linda Irene Critcher, 76, was last seen walking north on Turnersburg Highway near Taco Bell early Tuesday morning. The Silver Alert, from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, was issued at 3:50 a.m. Critcher is being to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

She was wearing a purple jacket, blue sweat pants and tan boots and is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Critcher should contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.