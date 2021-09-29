Silver Alert issued for missing Statesville man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Michael Wayne Williams of Statesville.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the 46-year-old man has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen when he left his Oak Knoll Drive home in Statesville on Wednesday morning.

ICSO said Williams is driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander with tag number HBV6905 last seen in the South Iredell area of Old Mountain Road.

If you know the whereabouts of Williams or see his vehicle, contact Iredell County Communications Center at 704-878-3100.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.