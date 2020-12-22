Silver Alert issued for missing Statesville man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville man.

James Andrew Bryant, 76, was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.

Bryant was last seen wearing a zip-up cream colored jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes. He is believed to have a cane with him.

Bryant is five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bryant is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.