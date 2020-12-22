 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing Statesville man
0 comments
top story

Silver Alert issued for missing Statesville man

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Statesville man.

James Andrew Bryant, 76, was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryant was last seen wearing a zip-up cream colored jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes. He is believed to have a cane with him.

Bryant is five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bryant is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

James.B.jpg.bmp
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert