A Silver Alert has been issued for a Statesville man.

William Nelson Cook, 73, was last seen at 203 Ashbrook Road on Friday.

Cook is believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen driving a burgundy 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with North Carolina tag, PYV-2868. Cook is 5-feet-5-inches tall and has long white hair, a long white beard and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3080.